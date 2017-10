Oct 9 (Reuters) - Global Ship Lease Inc:

* GLOBAL SHIP LEASE ANNOUNCES FLEET UPDATE

* GLOBAL SHIP LEASE - RECEIVED UPDATED BROKER VALUATIONS OF ITS 18 VESSELS REFLECTING APPRAISED VALUES AS AT SEPT 19 OF $262.5 MILLION (EXCLUDING CHARTERS)

* GLOBAL SHIP LEASE INC - RECEIVED UPDATED BROKER VALUATIONS OF ITS 18 VESSELS REFLECTING APPRAISED VALUES AS AT SEPT 19 OF $481.0 MILLION (INCLUDING CHARTERS)