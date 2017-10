Oct 9 (Reuters) - Global Ship Lease Inc

* Global Ship Lease announces investor meetings ahead of proposed notes offering

* Global Ship Lease - ‍anticipates offering of u.s. Dollar-Denominated, non-registered, 5-year, bonds in aggregate principal amount of between $350 & $400 million​

* Global Ship-to use proceeds from offering, borrowings under new term loan facility, to refinance co's existing first priority secured notes due 2019​