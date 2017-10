Oct 19 (Reuters) - Global Ship Lease Inc:

* Global Ship Lease announces new time charter with CMA CGM

* Global Ship Lease - ‍agreed to new time charter with CMA CGM for an 8,063 TEU containership, 2005-built OOCL Tianjin, which will be renamed GSL Tianjin​

* Global Ship Lease Inc - ‍vessel will be chartered for a period of three to eight months (at charterer’s option) at a fixed rate of $13,000 per day​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: