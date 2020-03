BRIEF-Global Ship Lease Reports Q4 Revenue Of $67.6 Mln

March 5 (Reuters) - Global Ship Lease Inc:

* GLOBAL SHIP LEASE REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2019

* Q4 REVENUE $67.6 MILLION

* GLOBAL SHIP LEASE- QTRLY EARNINGS PER CLASS A COMMON SHARE $0.26

* GLOBAL SHIP LEASE- CONTRACTED REVENUES, AVERAGE FORWARD CONTRACT COVER GIVES COMFORT TO OVERCOME SHORT- MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND TURBULENCE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* GLOBAL SHIP - MID-SIZED & SMALLER CONTAINERSHIPS WILL CONTINUE TO BENEFIT FROM CONCENTRATION IN SIZE SEGMENTS WHERE SUPPLY IS SET TO CONTRACT IN COMING YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: