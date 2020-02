Feb 10 (Reuters) - GLOBAL Sweeteners Holdings Ltd:

* PRODUCTION AT CHANGCHUN DIHAO FOODSTUFF DEVELOPMENT CO IN XINGLONGSHAN SUSPENDED AFTER SEVERE RESPIRATORY DISEASE OUTBREAK

* SUSPENSION MAINLY DUE TO LACK OF SUPPLY OF PRINCIPAL MATERIALS (CORN STARCH IN POWDER /SLURRY FORM)

* DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL POSITION OF CO FROM SUSPENSION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: