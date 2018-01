Jan 3 (Reuters) - GLOBAL TELECOM HOLDING:

* RECEIVED INFORMATION ABOUT ADMINISTRATIVE SEIZURE ORDER BY EGYPTIAN TAX AUTHORITY (ETA) FOR CO‘S LOCAL BANK ACCOUNTS FOR CONTESTED AMOUNT OF EGP 990 MLN‍​

* SAYS WILL CONTEST UNILATERAL SEIZURE ACTION TAKEN BY EGYPTIAN TAX AUTHORITY REGARDING 2016 DISPUTED TAX CLAIMS Source:(bit.ly/2CIN2Qo) Further company coverage: