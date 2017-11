Nov 9 (Reuters) - Global Water Resources Inc

* Global Water Resources reports third quarter 2017 results and increases monthly dividend

* Q3 revenue rose 3.6 percent to $8.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.06

* Says ‍total active connections increased to 38,536 at September 30, 2017 from 37,387 at December 31, 2016​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $8.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: