April 24 (Reuters) - Global Water Resources Inc:

* GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES INC - ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH MIDFIRST BANK FOR A TWO-YEAR REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO $8 MILLION