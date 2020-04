April 21 (Reuters) - GlobalData PLC:

* GLOBALDATA PLC - COVID-19 UPDATE, DIVIDEND DEFERRAL AND AGM

* GLOBALDATA PLC - AS A RESULT OF COVID-19, SOME EVENTS REVENUE HAS BEEN DEFERRED INTO SECOND HALF OF 2020

* GLOBALDATA PLC - TAKEN DECISION TO DELAY PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 BY THIRTY BUSINESS DAYS TO 9 JUNE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: