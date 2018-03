March 29 (Reuters) - Globaldata Plc:

* GLOBALDATA - CONDITIONALLY AGREED TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF RESEARCH VIEWS LIMITED, A COMPANY CONTROLLED BY MICHAEL DANSON AND WAYNE LLOYD​

* GLOBALDATA - ‍UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, 16 MILLION NEW SHARES WILL BE ISSUED TO VENDORS OF RESEARCH VIEWS LTD, WHICH EQUATES TO £90.0 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)