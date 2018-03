March 22 (Reuters) - Globalscape Inc:

* GLOBALSCAPE - ENTERED CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH JAMES ALBRECHT IN TO WHICH CO TO PAY ALBRECHT BASE SALARY AT TIME OF RETIREMENT THROUGH DEC. 31, 2018

* GLOBALSCAPE - WILL EXTEND PERIOD FOR EXERCISING VESTED OPTIONS UNTIL MAY 31, 2019 IN CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH ALBRECHT - SEC FILING