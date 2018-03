BRIEF-GlobalSCAPE Updates Status Of Audit Committee Investigation

March 16 (Reuters) - GlobalSCAPE Inc:

* GLOBALSCAPE UPDATES STATUS OF AUDIT COMMITTEE INVESTIGATION, FINANCIAL STATEMENT AUDIT AND LEGAL PROCEEDINGS

* GLOBALSCAPE INC - ‍NET INCOME FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE LOWER THAN COMPARABLE PERIOD IN 2016​

* GLOBALSCAPE INC - COMMITTEE’S INVESTIGATION INTO CERTAIN TRANSACTIONS RECORDED IN Q4 2016 INVOLVING IMPROPER ARRANGEMENTS NOW SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLETED​

* GLOBALSCAPE - CONCLUDED THAT ONE OR MORE MATERIAL WEAKNESSES EXIST IN INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

* GLOBALSCAPE INC - ‍ CONCLUDED CO DID NOT MAINTAIN EFFECTIVE INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING AS OF DEC 31, 2016, MARCH 31, 2017, JUNE 30, 2017

* GLOBALSCAPE INC - ‍TOTAL CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT WERE ABOUT $27.4 MILLION (UNAUDITED) AS OF DEC 31, 2017​

* GLOBALSCAPE INC - ‍ CONCLUDED CO DID NOT MAINTAIN EFFECTIVE INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING ALSO AS OF SEPT 30, 2017 AND DEC 31, 2017​

* GLOBALSCAPE INC - ‍CANNOT AT THIS TIME PROVIDE AN ESTIMATE OF INDIVIDUAL OR NET EFFECT OF REVIEW AND INDEPENDENT AUDIT FOR ANY GIVEN PERIOD​

* GLOBALSCAPE SAYS FORT WORTH, TEXAS REGIONAL OFFICE OF U.S. SEC OPENED INVESTIGATION OF ISSUES RELATING TO RESTATEMENT

* GLOBALSCAPE INC - ‍IMPACT OF SOME OF ADJUSTMENTS ON CERTAIN PERIODS IN RESTATEMENT PERIODS COULD BE MATERIAL POST AUDIT REVIEW