Jan 31 (Reuters) - Globaltrans:

* SAYS ITS UNIT PLANS TO ISSUE A 5-YEAR RUSSIAN ROUBLE DENOMINATED BOND FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF RUB 5.0 BILLION

* SAYS PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION WILL BE USED TO REFINANCE DEBT AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES

* NET DEBT AS AT END-DEC RUB 11.38 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)