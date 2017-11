Nov 6 (Reuters) - GlobalWafers Co Ltd :

* Says its semiconductor subsidiary GlobalWafers Japan Co., Ltd. plans to merge with investment unit GWafers Inc

* GlobalWafers Japan Co., Ltd. will survive and GWafers Inc will be dissolved after merger

* Expected effective date is Jan. 1, 2018

