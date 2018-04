April 12 (Reuters) - GLOBALWORTH POLAND REAL ESTATE NV :

* SIGNS COMMITMENT LETTER WITH GROWTHPOINT FOR ACQUISITION OF CO’S NEW SHARES

* AFTER ALLOTMENT OF NEW SHARES GROWTHPOINT TO HOLD NOT LESS THAN 30% STAKE IN CO

* GROWTHPOINT TO INVEST NOT LESS THAN EUR 120 MILLION AND NOT MORE THAN EUR 150 MILLION IN CO

* NEW SHARES TO BE OFFERED TO GROWTHPOINT AT PRICE OF 1.57 EURO PER SHARE