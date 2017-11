Nov 14 (Reuters) - GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LTD :

* ‍INTENTION TO RAISE ADDITIONAL EQUITY CAPITAL, DIVIDEND GUIDANCE AND NOTICE OF EGM​

* ‍TO RAISE IN REGION OF EUR 300 MILLION ADDITIONAL EQUITY CAPITAL THROUGH A NON-PRE- EMPTIVE ISSUE OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES​