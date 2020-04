April 9 (Reuters) - Globe International Ltd:

* OPERATIONS SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED SINCE MIDDLE OF MARCH 2020, DUE TO MASS SHUT- DOWN OF RETAIL STORES IN ALL OF KEY MARKETS

* WITHDRAWS FY GUIDANCE PROVIDED IN FEBRUARY

* EXPECT THAT SALES ACTIVITY WILL REMAIN VERY LIMITED UNTIL RETAIL STORES RE-OPEN.

* GROUP'S PLANS TO PAY A FINAL DIVIDEND ARE ON HOLD