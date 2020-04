BRIEF-Globe Life Inc Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $1.52

April 22 (Reuters) - Globe Life Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.52

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.72 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* DID NOT INCUR MATERIAL CLAIMS OR SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTIONS TO BUSINESS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020

* DO FORESEE SOME ADVERSE IMPACT TO NEAR-TERM SALES ACTIVITY, PREMIUM, POLICY BENEFITS, AND REGULATORY CAPITAL

* PROJECTS THAT NET OPERATING INCOME PER SHARE WILL BE IN RANGE OF $6.65 TO $7.15 FOR YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2020

* GLOBE LIFE - REDUCTION IN EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2020 , AS WELL AS WIDER RANGE, REFLECTS IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON OUR OPERATIONS

* HAS TEMPORARILY POSTPONED FUTURE REPURCHASES WHILE WE EVALUATE IMPACT THAT COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL HAVE ON OUR OPERATIONS

* AS SUCH, ON APRIL 9, 2020, COMPANY ENTERED INTO A NEW 364 DAY $300 MILLION TERM LOAN FACILITY AND DREW ENTIRE $300 MILLION ON APRIL 15, 2020