April 14 (Reuters) - Globe Life Inc:

* ON APRIL 9, ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF APRIL 9, 2020

* AGREEMENT PROVIDES LENDERS WILL MAKE CO AGGREGATE OF $300 MILLION IN UNSECURED TERM LOANS STARTING WITH EFFECTIVE DATE & ENDING JULY 8 Source text: (bit.ly/2yaMiFt) Further company coverage: