March 16 (Reuters) - Globe Telecom Inc:

* UPDATES ON RISKS AND IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* GLOBE STORES OPERATIONS WILL BE SUSPENDED FOR 7 DAYS

* WILL BE IMPLEMENTING FULL WORK FROM HOME OPERATIONS WITH CRITICAL SKELETAL FORCE IN PLACE STARTING 16 MARCH

* IMPACT TO GLOBE'S OVERALL BUSINESS AND NETWORK ROLLOUT WILL HAVE TO BE ASSESSED FURTHER