BRIEF-Globe Telecom says HY net income 8.1 bln pesos‍​

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Globe Telecom Inc:

* Globe board approves 3rd quarterly distribution of common cash dividends of 22.75 pesos per share

* Net income as of the first half of 2017 dropped 10 pct to 8.1 billion pesos‍​

* Globe’s mobile subscriber base reached 59.7 million for the first semester of the year, down 3%

* HY consolidated service revenues at 62.9 billion pesos, up 5 pct yoy

* Mobile revenues stood at 48.3 billion pesos as of end-june 2017, up 5 pct year-on-year