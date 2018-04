April 26 (Reuters) - GLOBE TRADE CENTRE SA:

* BUYS 100% STAKE IN BULGARIAN CO DORADO 1 EOOD, OWNER OF MALL OF SOFIA

* ALSO BUYS OFFICE BUILDING IN SOFIA FROM DORADO’S SOLE OWNERS, EEE 5 S.À R.L

* NET PRICE OF TRANSACTIONS AFTER DEDUCTING TAX DEFERRED FROM INCOME CAPITAL FOR DORADO IS EUR 90 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)