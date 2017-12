Dec 6 (Reuters) - Globe Trade Centre SA:

* ITS UNIT SIGNS ANNEX TO INVESTMENT LOAN

* ANNEX INCREASES AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT LOAN AVAILABLE TO UP TO EUR 200 MILLION FROM CURRENT EUR 150 MILLION

* DEAL CONCERNS FINANCING AND REFINANCING OF GALERIA POLNOCNA IN WARSAW