Feb 24 (Reuters) - Globetronics Technology Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 59 MILLION RGT; QTRLY NET PROFIT 14.5 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 82.2 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY PROFIT 22 MILLION RGT

* GROUP’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE MAY BE IMPACTED BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK AND DISRUPTION IN THE SUPPLY CHAIN IN CHINA

* GROUP CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC OF ACHIEVING SATISFACTORY FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR 2020