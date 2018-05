BRIEF-Globus Medical Announces Positive Clinical Results For Lateral Expandable Technology

May 15 (Reuters) - Globus Medical Inc:

* GLOBUS MEDICAL ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CLINICAL RESULTS FOR LATERAL EXPANDABLE TECHNOLOGY

* GLOBUS MEDICAL - AT TWO-YEARS POST-OPERATIVE, PATIENTS IN BOTH EXPANDABLE AND STATIC SPACER GROUPS REPORTED SIMILAR IMPROVEMENTS IN BACK PAIN SCORES

* GLOBUS MEDICAL INC - RADIOGRAPHIC EVIDENCE CONFIRMED SOLID FUSION WAS ACHIEVED IN 100% OF LEVELS TREATED IN BOTH GROUPS

* GLOBUS MEDICAL INC - SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES IN RATE OF IMPLANT SUBSIDENCE WERE OBSERVED IN BOTH GROUPS