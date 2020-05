May 7 (Reuters) - Globus Medical Inc:

* GLOBUS MEDICAL REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.29

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.25

* Q1 SALES $190.6 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $194.5 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.38 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* GLOBUS MEDICAL - AT THIS TIME, CO CANNOT PREDICT SPECIFIC EXTENT, OR DURATION, OF IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON ITS FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS