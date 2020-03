March 25 (Reuters) - Glomac Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 74 MILLION RGT, QTRLY NET PROFIT 12.1 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 79.0 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 1.4 MILLION RGT

* PERFORMANCE FOR FY ENDING 30 APRIL EXPECTED TO REMAIN CHALLENGING, WILL BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 & MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER