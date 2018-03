March 28 (Reuters) - Gloo Networks Plc:

* UPDATE ON ACQUISITION STRATEGY

* BOARD ANNOUNCES IT IS CONTINUING TO REVIEW ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES, FOLLOWING RECENT DISCUSSIONS WITH POTENTIAL TARGET

* NO LONGER CONSIDERING REVERSE TAKEOVER OR ISSUE OF ADDITIONAL SHARES ON AIM IN RESPECT OF THIS OPPORTUNITY

* GLOO NETWORKS - AFTER EXPENSES, CASH BALANCE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF £12 MILLION TO £14 MILLION, OR 47 PENCE TO 55 PENCE PER SHARE, AT 31 MARCH 2018