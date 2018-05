BRIEF-Gloo Networks Says To Return Gloo's Remaining Capital By Means Of Voluntary Liquidation

May 3 (Reuters) - Gloo Networks PLC:

* TO RETURN GLOO’S REMAINING CAPITAL BY MEANS OF A VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION OF COMPANY.

* BOARD HAS CONDUCTED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF CURRENT PIPELINE OF POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS WITHIN OUR TARGET SECTORS

* ANTICIPATED THAT AFTER EXPENSES, INCLUDING COSTS OF PLANNED LIQUIDATION, GLOO SHAREHOLDERS WOULD RECEIVE NO LESS THAN 47P PER SHARE

* DE-LISTING WILL OCCUR NO EARLIER THAN 5 JUNE 2018.

* GLOO'S DIRECTORS INTEND TO REMAIN IN OFFICE UNTIL GENERAL MEETING TO FACILITATE ORDERLY EXECUTION OF LIQUIDATION