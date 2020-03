March 31 (Reuters) - Glorious Property Holdings Ltd :

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB957.1 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF RMB525.3 MILLION

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE RMB5,806.7 MILLION, DOWN 42.5%

* FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DEC 2020 MAY BE AFFECTED IF COVID-19 OUTBREAK PERSISTS

* GROUP’S PROPERTY SALES SUBSEQUENT TO YEAR END HAS BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED BY OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: