March 25 (Reuters) - Glorious Sun Enterprises Ltd:

* RECOMMEND FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK3.40 CENTS PER SHARE

* NO MATERIAL ADVERSE CHANGE IN FINANCIAL OR TRADING POSITION OF GROUP UP TO DATE DUE TO COVID-19

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$110.4 MILLION VERSUS HK$107.4 MILLION

* FY TOTAL REVENUE HK$1.21 BILLION VERSUS HK$1.27 BILLION

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK BROUGHT ADDITIONAL UNCERTAINTIES IN OPERATING ENVIRONMENT, MAY IMPACT OPERATIONS & FINANCIAL POSITION