May 10 (Reuters) -

* GLP ESTABLISHES RMB10 BILLION HIDDEN HILL MODERN LOGISTICS PRIVATE EQUITY FUND

* GLP - THE RMB10 BILLION (US$1.6 BILLION) HIDDEN HILL MODERN LOGISTICS PRIVATE EQUITY FUND WILL BE MANAGED BY HIDDEN HILL CAPITAL

* GLP - INVESTORS IN THE FUND COMPRISE LONG-TERM INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS AND INSURANCE COMPANIES INCLUDING CHINA POST CAPITAL