FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Financials
February 14, 2018 / 10:52 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-GLP J-REIT says price of new units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - GLP J-REIT

* Says it will issue new units via public offering, with the issue price of 109,372 yen per unit (59.55 billion yen in total) and paid-in price of 105,856 yen per unit (57.64 billion yen in total)

* Subscription period from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16 and payment date on March 1

* Says it will issue new units via private placement, with the paid-in price of 105,856 yen per unit (2.08 billion yen in total)

* Subscription date on March 19 and payment date on March 20

* Previous news was disclosed on Feb. 5

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/6RXT8i

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.