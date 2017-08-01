FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Glu Mobile Q2 revenue $68.7 mln versus I/B/E/S view $72.1 mln
August 1, 2017 / 8:28 PM / in 14 days

BRIEF-Glu Mobile Q2 revenue $68.7 mln versus I/B/E/S view $72.1 mln

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Glu Mobile Inc

* Glu reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $68.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $72.1 million

* Glu Mobile Inc qtrly bookings of $82.5 million exceed high end of guidance; increases 62% year over year

* Glu Mobile Inc - company raises 2017 full year bookings guidance to a range of $307 million to $312 million

* Glu Mobile Inc sees Q3 2017 bookings $78.0 million $80.0 million

* Glu Mobile Inc sees full year 2017 bookings $307.0 million to $312.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

