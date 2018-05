Glu Mobile Inc:

* GLU REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $81.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $73.8 MILLION

* COMPANY RAISES 2018 FULL YEAR BOOKINGS GUIDANCE BY $35.0 MILLION TO A RANGE OF $360.0 MILLION TO $370.0 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.05