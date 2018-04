April 18 (Reuters) - Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc:

* GLUSKIN SHEFF + ASSOCIATES INC. ANNOUNCES MARCH 31, 2018 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

* GLUSKIN SHEFF + ASSOCIATES - ESTIMATED ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AS AT MARCH 31 WERE $8.9 BILLION, DOWN $29 MILLION OR 0.3% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: