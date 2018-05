May 14 (Reuters) - Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc:

* GLUSKIN SHEFF + ASSOCIATES INC. DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.25 AND SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF $0.60

* GLUSKIN SHEFF + ASSOCIATES INC - ALSO ANNOUNCED A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE ON JUNE 4, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: