Nov 10 (Reuters) - Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc:

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc announces first quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q1 revenue C$28.6 million

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - qtrly ‍diluted earnings per share $0.19​

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - assets under management as of Sept 30,2017 $8.92 billion versus $8.53 billion as of Sept 30, 2016‍​