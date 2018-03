BRIEF-GlycoMimetics Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Common Stock

March 19 (Reuters) - Glycomimetics Inc:

* GLYCOMIMETICS ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* GLYCOMIMETICS INC - ‍INTENDS TO OFFER AND SELL, SUBJECT TO MARKET CONDITIONS, 4.5 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK IN AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING​

* GLYCOMIMETICS -TO USE PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO CONDUCT PHASE 3 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM FOR GMI-1271 IN PATIENTS WITH ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA​

* GLYCOMIMETICS - TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO CONDUCT, COMPLETE ITS PLANNED PHASE 3 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM FOR GMI-1271