Feb 10 (Reuters) - GlycoMimetics Inc:

* GLYCOMIMETICS - ON FEB 5, GOT WRITTEN NOTICE OF PFIZER’S TERMINATION OF LICENSE AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, PFIZER, DATED OCT 7, 2011

* GLYCOMIMETICS INC - WILL NOT INCUR ANY TERMINATION PENALTIES AS A RESULT OF TERMINATION OF LICENSE AGREEMENT