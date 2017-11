Nov 8 (Reuters) - Glycomimetics Inc

* Glycomimetics reports program updates and third quarter 2017 results

* Glycomimetics inc - ‍phase 3 clinical trial of rivipansel on track for completion in second half of 2018​

* Glycomimetics inc qtrly loss per share $‍0.24​

* Glycomimetics inc - ‍research and development expenses decreased slightly to $5.8 million for quarter ended september 30, 2017 as compared to $5.9 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: