Feb 28 (Reuters) - GlycoMimetics Inc:

* GLYCOMIMETICS REPORTS HIGHLIGHTS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2019

* GLYCOMIMETICS INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.34

* GLYCOMIMETICS - AS OF DEC 31, 2019, CO HAD CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $158.2 MILLION AS COMPARED TO $209.9 MILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: