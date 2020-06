June 12 (Reuters) - GlycoMimetics Inc:

* NEW EFFICACY AND BIOMARKER DATA FROM RIVIPANSEL PHASE 3 RESET TRIAL TO BE PRESENTED AT SICKLE CELL MEETING

* GLYCOMIMETICS - THOSE TREATED WITH RIVIPANSEL EARLY IN ACUTE EPISODE EXPERIENCED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT ON PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT

* GLYCOMIMETICS - INTEND TO DISCUSS NEW EFFICACY, BIOMARKER DATA FROM RIVIPANSEL PHASE 3 RESET TRIAL DATA WITH FDA