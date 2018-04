BRIEF-GM Announces $16.5 Billion Revolving Credit Facility

April 18 (Reuters) - General Motors Co:

* GM ANNOUNCES $16.5 BILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* GENERAL MOTORS CO - TOTAL AVAILABLE CREDIT TO AUTOMOTIVE SEGMENT UNDER FACILITY REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $14.5 BILLION

* GENERAL MOTORS CO - RENEWED FACILITY CONSISTS OF A $10.5 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY, A $4.0 BILLION THREE-YEAR FACILITY, AND A $2.0 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY

* GENERAL MOTORS CO - GM HAS ALLOCATED $2.0 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY FOR EXCLUSIVE USE BY GM FINANCIAL

* GENERAL MOTORS CO - EXECUTED UNSECURED $16.5 BILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT AMENDS & EXTENDS GM'S EXISTING $14.5 BILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY