BRIEF-GM expects Cadillac profitability to grow 100 pct over 4 yrs with refreshed lineup - NY Auto Summit‍​

March 28 (Reuters) - General Motors Co:

* GENERAL MOTORS CEO SAYS MAKING “GREAT PROGRESS” TOWARD ITS STATED GOAL TO ACHIEVE 10 PERCENT MARGINS IN ITS CORE BUSINESS - NY AUTO SUMMIT‍​

* GENERAL MOTORS AFFIRMS ITS PLANS TO LAUNCH BOLT AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE AT SCALE IN A DENSE URBAN ENVIRONMENT BY 2019 - NY AUTO SUMMIT‍​

* GENERAL MOTORS CEO SAYS ITS UPCOMING PORTFOLIO WILL PLAY A VERY IMPORTANT ROLE FOR CADILLAC - NY AUTO SUMMIT‍​

* GENERAL MOTORS CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO ROLL OUT PRODUCTS BETWEEN NOW AND 2021 THAT WILL TAKE ITS SHARE FROM 65 PERCENT OF THE LUXURY MARKET TO OVER 90 PERCENT - NY AUTO SUMMIT‍​

* GENERAL MOTORS CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS TO GROW BOTH IN THE UNITED STATES AND CHINA, AND THIS VOLUME INCREASE “WILL LEAD TO A 100 PERCENT INCREASE IN CADILLAC PROFITABILUITY OVER THE NEXT FOUR YEARS” - NY AUTO SUMMIT‍​

* GENERAL MOTORS CEO SAYS COST OF RIDE SHARING IN DENSE URBAN ENVIRONMENTS COULD COME DOWN TO $1 PER MILE, AS AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE CAPABILITY GOES UP - NY AUTO SUMMIT‍​ Further company coverage: