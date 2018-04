April 26 (Reuters) - GENERAL MOTORS FINANCIAL COMPANY:

* GM FINANCIAL REPORTS MARCH QUARTER 2018 OPERATING RESULTS

* GENERAL MOTORS FINANCIAL CO - NET INCOME OF $369 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $202 MILLION

* GM FINANCIAL - QTRLY RETAIL LOAN ORIGINATIONS $5.1 BILLION VERSUS $5.6 BILLION

* GM FINANCIAL - ANNUALIZED NET CHARGE-OFFS WERE 2.1 PERCENT OF AVERAGE RETAIL FINANCE RECEIVABLES FOR QUARTER VERSUS 2.3 PERCENT