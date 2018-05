BRIEF-GM Korea Outlines Viability Plan To Return To Profitability By 2019

May 11 (Reuters) - General Motors:

* GM KOREA OUTLINES VIABILITY PLAN TO RETURN TO PROFITABILITY BY 2019

* GM AND KDB AGREED ON BALANCE SHEET RESTRUCTURING THAT WILL ALLOW GM KOREA TO REDUCE EXISTING DEBT BY ABOUT $2.8 BILLION

* GM KOREA’S VIABILITY PLAN INCLUDES $2.8 BILLION INVESTMENT IN TWO NEW GLOBAL VEHICLE PROGRAMS

* UNDER VIABILITY PLAN, CO WILL DESIGN, ENGINEER & MANUFACTURE ALL-NEW SMALL SUV FOR KOREA AND EXPORT MARKETS

* UNDER PLAN, GM WILL MANUFACTURE ALL-NEW CUV-TYPE VEHICLE FOR KOREA AND EXPORT MARKETS

* UNDER VIABILITY PLAN, CO WILL ENGINEER, MANUFACTURE SMALL THREE-CYLINDER GASOLINE ENGINE IN KOREA FOR NEXT GENERATION GLOBAL VEHICLES