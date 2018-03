BRIEF-GM Names John Roth As President & Managing Director Of Africa & Middle East Operations

March 19 (Reuters) - General Motors Co:

* GM ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE MOVES IN CANADA AND MIDDLE EAST

* GENERAL MOTORS CO - MARIO SPANGENBERG, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST OPERATIONS, HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE JULY 1

* GENERAL MOTORS CO - JOHN ROTH, NAMED PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1‍​

* ‍GM SAYS SCOTT BELL, CURRENTLY DIRECTOR OF SALES OPERATIONS FOR CHEVROLET IN THE U.S., HAS BEEN NAMED VP, GM CANADA MARKETING, SALES AND SERVICE​