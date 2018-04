BRIEF-GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP And President, Cadillac

April 18 (Reuters) - General Motors Co:

* GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SENIOR VP AND PRESIDENT, CADILLAC

* GENERAL MOTORS CO - STEVE CARLISLE REPLACES JOHAN DE NYSSCHEN, WHO IS LEAVING THE COMPANY EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* GENERAL MOTORS CO - STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA

* GENERAL MOTORS - TRAVIS HESTER, CURRENTLY VP, GLOBAL PRODUCT PROGRAMS, IS NAMED PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR, GM CANADA, REPLACING STEVE CARLISLE