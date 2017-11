Nov 3 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Friday:

* Oct China vehicle sales total 382,723 units, up 11 percent y/y, versus 6.6 percent increase in September

* Jan-Oct China vehicle sales total 3,130,862 units, up 2.2 percent from year earlier, versus 8.6 percent increase in the same period year ago. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu)